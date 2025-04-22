There’s no one Moore beautiful than Dem! While the star of “The Substance” may have lost her first Oscars race, People has crowned her the World’s Most Beautiful of 2025.

Demi Moore, 62, who last month lost the best-actress Academy Award to “Anora” star Mikey Madison, opened up about her life and being catapulted back into the zeitgeist in People’s World’s Most Beautiful 2025 issue.

Though her life is now “peaceful — and free,” Moore shared that fame has “put me through the wringer.”

“Not unlike what ‘The Substance’ is and why they made the character an actor,” she said of the body-horror film, which centers on a former starlet who goes to physical extremes to avoid being aged out of relevance. “It really forced me to address my issues of self-judgment and lack of appreciation.”

The “About Last Night” star admitted she used to “torture” her body and do “crazy things” in the name of vanity, like cycling the 26 miles from Malibu “all the way to Paramount.” Now, Moore believes her 80-year-old self would tell her present self to “take care of us.”

“Don’t take this body for granted,” said Moore, who last week also landed on the Time100 list of most influential people.

It’s been nearly a year since “The Substance” premiered at Cannes, and Moore likened the experience to “a full pregnancy — really joyous moments, exhausting moments.

“I had no idea what might happen with this film,” said Moore, who this year nabbed her first Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards. “And I certainly could never have imagined it unfolding the way that it did.”