LA PORT CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of candles cast a glow over people who gathered to remember an eastern Iowa teenager who’s been missing for more than a month.

The vigil Monday night at Wolf Creek Landing in La Porte City was held for 16-year-old Jake Wilson, who on April 7 told his family he was headed for the creek. A search began less than an hour later, when he didn’t return home. Searchers have found no trace of him.

His mother has said Jake has autism with a mild intellectual disorder and functions at the level of a 9-year-old.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that vigil organizer Anthony Gasco told the people who gathered that Jake’s family wanted to thank them for “showing support for a missing piece in their life — their son.”

