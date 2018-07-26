DUFUR, Ore. — Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation notices to residents southeast of The Dalles because of a wildfire.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Thursday evening that residents along the Deschutes River from Sherars Falls to Mack’s Canyon should leave their homes immediately.

The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center says the fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday between Dufur and the Deschutes River. The center says as of Thursday night the blaze had burned nearly 10 square miles and had approached but not crossed the river.

In the same area last week a man died in the Substation fire which burned about 123 square miles and was nearly contained as of Thursday.