CHICAGO (AP) — Teachers and other staff barred from being hired by Chicago Public Schools have landed jobs in the city’s privately managed charter and contract schools.

Inspector General Nicholas Schuler said in a report published Tuesday that 163 former CPS employees banned from working for the district were hired by 33 different charter or contract school operators as of December. The number includes three employees who’d been given a permanent “Do Not Hire” designation at CPS following reports of sexual abuse of students.

Schuler says the charter and contract schools didn’t know they had been hiring banned employees because no system existed to inform them. He says district officials are developing a plan for the prospective employers to check candidates and employees against CPS’ no-hire list.

Since receiving the report in June, CPS informed the schools that employed the three sex abusers have removed them.