LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Grammy award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix will sing the national anthem at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

The group was announced Thursday for the 144th Derby, set for May 5 at Louisville’s Churchill Downs. Pentatonix released its album, “PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1,” on Friday.

The performance will be broadcast live as part of NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage.

Pentatonix has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide.