LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Grammy award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix will sing the national anthem at this year’s Kentucky Derby.
The group was announced Thursday for the 144th Derby, set for May 5 at Louisville’s Churchill Downs. Pentatonix released its album, “PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1,” on Friday.
The performance will be broadcast live as part of NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage.
Pentatonix has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry