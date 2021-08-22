The Department of Defense has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet in aiding in the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, ordering emergency use of 18 U.S. commercial aircraft to transport evacuees after they’ve flown out of Kabul.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has ordered the Commander of U.S. Transportation Command to activate Stage I of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), DOD officials confirmed in a press release Sunday morning.



The move will give DOD access to “commercial air mobility resources” in the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan.

The activation is for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines. The Department does not anticipate a major impact to commercial flights from this activation.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the Department does not anticipate a major impact to commercial flights from this activation.

According to Kirby, those aircraft will not fly into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. They will be used to move passengers from way stations once they leave Kabul, allowing the U.S. military to focus on the Afghanistan portion of the evacuation.

This is the third CRAF activation in the history of the program. The first occurred in support of Operations Desert Shield/Storm (Aug. 1990 to May 1991), and the second was for Operation Iraqi Freedom (Feb. 2002 to June 2003).

The order comes as the threat of violence in the capital grows amid the return of Taliban forces and as the Biden administration scrambles to fly thousands of people out of Afghanistan per day.

“Look, without getting predictive here, we have troops in a very dynamic environment, a very perilous mission, and they understand that – and they also understand why they’re there, they’re there to help people,” Kirby said.

Thousands of American citizens – and likely far more Afghans who have worked on behalf of the United States – remain in the country as U.S. forces face President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline to complete the American withdrawal, though he has recently indicated the time frame could stretch if necessary.

The U.S. military has removed about 17,000 people from Kabul, including 2,500 Americans, since the evacuation began a week ago, according to Pentagon officials Saturday.

It is a fraction of the up to 15,000 U.S. citizens the Biden administration estimated last week still remained in Afghanistan.

This is breaking news and will be updated.