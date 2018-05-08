DENVER (AP) — Cementing a state pension fund rescue poses the top challenge for lawmakers on the last day of Colorado’s 2018 legislative session.

Leaders of the House and Senate also convene Wednesday to address updates to their workplace harassment policy.

That policy was tested during the four-month session as five lawmakers were accused of — and one expelled for — sexual misconduct.

The Democrat-led House and Republican-led Senate are working on a bill to shore up the state’s public pension, which has more than half a million members but is underfunded by $32 billion to $50 billion.

Top lawmakers have been negotiating for months on the pension reform package. It’s expected to cut public sector retiree benefits and increase contributions to pay off the unfunded debt.