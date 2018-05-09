HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Spending in Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial primary campaign passed $20 million, as the candidates headed into the final two weeks of the race with a little over $4 million in the bank.
Reports filed this week with the state elections office show Scott Wagner spent $5 million in April, while spending including the other two Republican candidates, Paul Mango and Laura Ellsworth, topped $7 million in the month.
Wagner was again his biggest contributor in April. Wagner’s total spending has exceeded $12 million, including more than $1.5 million in his own in-kind contributions.
Wagner headed into May with $2.2 million in the bank, more than Mango’s $1.6 million and Ellsworth’s $410,000.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf spent $1.5 million and had $14 million heading into May. He’s uncontested in Tuesday’s primary.