LEMOYNE, Pa. — Two professors walked separately out of a grocery store just outside Pennsylvania’s capital city Wednesday. Each had different political leanings and different preferences in the state’s Senate race.

But they agreed on one thing: The extraordinary debate the day before between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat and stroke survivor, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee and celebrity doctor, was a painful ordeal.

“I felt sorry for Fetterman,” said Deb Donahue, 68, an adjunct professor and an Oz supporter from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. “I think he really struggled a little bit.”

Across the grocery-store parking lot, the other professor, now retired, Mary Boyer, said she could not bring herself to watch the debate. But Boyer, 72, a Fetterman supporter from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, said she had read about his difficulties articulating his message at times onstage.

“I didn’t want to have to watch him suffering,” she said, even as she emphasized that she saw Fetterman as a strong candidate and a good fit for the state.

In more than a dozen interviews across Pennsylvania on Wednesday, voters’ reactions to the debate overwhelmingly centered on Fetterman’s often halting performance, prompting a range of responses from both Democrats and Republicans — alarm, protectiveness, empathy, disappointment, embarrassment, admiration, worry about the political implications.

Advertising

The biggest open question, though, was whether his clash with Oz — who set off his own backlash by suggesting that state laws on abortion should be decided by “women, doctors, local political leaders” — changed any minds in one of the most consequential Senate contests on the map.

“I don’t think Fetterman won over any undecided votes — I think it’s going to leave a lot of people with a tough decision about perceived competency,” said Damian Brennan, 51, a Fetterman backer from Pittsburgh. “We’re kind of fans of his, and we were a bit concerned.”

Oz convinced at least one: Tom Linus, 50, an engineer from Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, said the debate had cemented his decision to vote for the Republican. But he suggested he was more swayed by Oz’s remarks than by Fetterman’s performance.

“I was kind of borderline before, but I think Oz won me over,” Linus said. “He was really much more into the details than I was expecting him to be.”

Fetterman, who had a stroke in May, is dealing with lingering auditory processing issues, his campaign says, a challenge that led him to use closed captions in a fast-moving debate against an opponent who has years of television experience. His answers were sometimes notably brief, and at times he trailed off or jumbled words.

Advertising

His team, which had sought to lower expectations before the event, announced Wednesday that it had raised $2 million since the debate. This month, his campaign released a note from Fetterman’s primary care physician saying that he could “work full duty in public office.”

“John is ready to fight for every vote these next two weeks and win this race,” said Joe Calvello, a spokesperson for Fetterman. The campaign also turned Oz’s abortion comments into an ad.

Fetterman, who has won statewide office, has a strong political persona in Pennsylvania as a shorts-wearing former mayor of Braddock, a struggling old steel town he worked to help revitalize. Some voters said they simply did not expect him to be a strong debater, health challenges aside.

“This is a setting that I think he wouldn’t have presented himself well even before the stroke, because he’s not a natural debater,” said Amie Gillingham, 51, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania. “If you’re judging on the style of the debate, Oz was the clear winner because he’s a polished public speaker, and that is not Fetterman.”

Gillingham said the debate format seemed to work against Fetterman, but she added that was not a reason to vote against him.

“If he’s willing to put himself out there, warts and all, I have so much respect for that,” she said. “To say that he’s an idiot who isn’t capable of being a senator simply because he’s struggling under this specific debate format is disingenuous and ableist in the extreme.”

Advertising

Cheryl Smith, 75, a pathologist from Philadelphia, expressed confidence in Fetterman’s ability to do the job.

“They are going against Fetterman because of his speech problems right now, but hopefully that will clear up,” she said. “Even if it doesn’t, it doesn’t matter. As long as your mind is working well, you know what’s going on.”

For several Democrats, their reaction to the debate was rooted in how they believed other voters might perceive Fetterman’s performance. The debate came after weeks of polling showing a tight race, and while surveys differ, Oz has undeniably gained ground this fall.

Larry Kirk, 81, of Berks County, Pennsylvania, is a Democrat and will be voting for Fetterman in November. But he thought Oz had outperformed Fetterman onstage.

“I think it will have a negative impact on Fetterman because he didn’t really answer the accusations very well,” Kirk said. “And for people who are merely going to listen and not really think it through for themselves or check the research, unfortunately, I think Fetterman might have lost a few independent votes.”

Megan Crossman of South Philadelphia said she was mostly worried that other voters would conclude that Fetterman is not up to the job.

Sponsored

“I’m a physician, so that doesn’t necessarily mean his cognitive skills are off; it’s just his ability to get the words out,” she said. “But it does make me concerned about what voters who are less familiar might think.”

Russell Greer, 75, of Butler, Pennsylvania, said he was a Republican who intended to vote for Fetterman. He said he didn’t think Oz — whose longtime principal residence was in New Jersey — had lived in Pennsylvania long enough to understand the state or its people, and he has followed Fetterman’s career.

But the debate, he said, was hard to watch.

“I think he was forced into that debate to quell different opinions, and I think he didn’t,” Greer said. “I think it made it worse.”

He said he watched Fetterman and Oz debate for about 15 minutes. Then he turned it off.