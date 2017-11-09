HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state-owned university system says it has launched a national search for a new leader.
The board of governors for the 14 schools announced Thursday it has tapped an executive search firm to assist with recruiting candidates.
The chancellor search committee, which met for the first time Monday, plans to complete its work by next summer.
Former Chancellor Frank Brogan retired in September after serving in the position for nearly four years.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH
Brogan left following a report this summer that was highly critical of the university system’s governance structure and leadership, and which called for major changes.
Clarion University of Pennsylvania President Karen Whitney took over as interim chancellor after his retirement.
A system spokesman has said Whitney is not interested in holding the job permanently.