ENOLA, Pa. (AP) — Weather authorities have confirmed that a tornado touched down in central Pennsylvania earlier this month, but no injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service office in State College said the EF-1 tornado appeared at about 4:15 p.m. on May 15 near Enola in Cumberland County.
The storm had estimated maximum wind speeds of 90 mph and traveled 200 yards.
Forecasters said it knocked down a few dozen trees, destroyed a shed and did minor damage to a house and a vehicle.
