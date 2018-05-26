ENOLA, Pa. (AP) — Weather authorities have confirmed that a tornado touched down in central Pennsylvania earlier this month, but no injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service office in State College said the EF-1 tornado appeared at about 4:15 p.m. on May 15 near Enola in Cumberland County.

The storm had estimated maximum wind speeds of 90 mph and traveled 200 yards.

Forecasters said it knocked down a few dozen trees, destroyed a shed and did minor damage to a house and a vehicle.