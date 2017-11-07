NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been shot during a traffic stop.
State police say the trooper was shot Tuesday on state Route 191 in Plainfield Township, Northampton County, about 65 miles north of Philadelphia.
The trooper’s condition was not immediately known.
Police did not immediately release additional information about the shooting.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he is “praying for this trooper and their family.”