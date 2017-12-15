BANGOR, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has agreed to pay $45,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the parents of a former student who say she was relentlessly bullied over her sexual orientation.

The suit filed was by Russell and Tammy Bittenbender against the Bangor Area School District in 2015.

The Bittenbenders’ daughter attended Bangor schools from third through eighth grade. The lawsuit says the family had to move out of the school district so their daughter could escape the bullying.

The suit alleges the girl was called a lesbian and other names that she found offensive, beginning in third grade. The suit says the harassment continued for five years, with students saying things like she had a disease and telling her to kill herself.

Under the settlement released Thursday, the school district doesn’t acknowledge wrongdoing, and both sides agreed not to discuss it.