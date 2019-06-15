WASHINGTON — The Secret Service arrested a man who climbed over a fence onto White House grounds about 9 p.m. Friday, according to a report released by the District of Columbia police.

Dayton Hershey, 21, of Paradise, Pennsylvania, was detained immediately after crossing a barrier on the northwestern side of the Treasury Building fence along Pennsylvania Avenue. Hershey was taken into custody by the D.C. police and charged with assault on a police officer and unlawful entry.

Police did not say why Hershey jumped the fence. Attempts to reach Hershey’s family Saturday were unsuccessful. According to court documents, Hershey pleaded guilty to speeding charges this year and last summer.

White House security operations were not impacted, according to a Secret Service spokesman. The Secret Service did not respond to an email asking whether President Donald Trump was in the White House when the incident occurred.