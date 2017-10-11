ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania county jail guard who allegedly kicked or tried to kick a handcuffed inmate in the head has been suspended without pay and charged with simple assault.
The Erie Times News reports 34-year-old Corey Cornelius on Tuesday was mailed a court summons for a preliminary hearing Nov. 29.
Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper calls the May 10 incident “unacceptable behavior, and possibly criminal.”
The district attorney’s office didn’t comment on the charge it filed after reviewing surveillance video of the incident involving 52-year-old inmate Patrick Haight, who was jailed on a drunken driving charge at the time.
A county jail captain and lieutenant were also suspended without pay because they were the supervisors on duty at the time. They’re not being named.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Cornelius.