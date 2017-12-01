PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania officials have unveiled new guidelines for prescribing powerful painkillers to children as part of an effort to combat opioid addiction.

The state’s acting health secretary joined doctors and officials at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to announce the guidelines Friday.

The guidelines say opioids can be given to children in moderate to severe pain, but doses should be kept as low as possible.

They also say certain drugs like codeine and tramadol should never be given to minors and remind doctors of a state law that says children generally cannot be given more than a week’s supply of opioids.

The guidelines are the latest in a series written by the Safe and Effective Prescribing Practices Task Force.