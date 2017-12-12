HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House is considering a bill to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a measure that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has vowed to veto.

The Republican-controlled House on Tuesday began debate on legislation that passed the Senate by a nearly party-line vote of 32 to 18 in February.

It would keep in place exceptions under current law for when a mother’s life is at risk, or if she could suffer a serious, permanent injury without an abortion.

There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Current state law allows abortions up to 24 weeks.