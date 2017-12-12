HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House is considering a bill to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a measure that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has vowed to veto.
The Republican-controlled House on Tuesday began debate on legislation that passed the Senate by a nearly party-line vote of 32 to 18 in February.
It would keep in place exceptions under current law for when a mother’s life is at risk, or if she could suffer a serious, permanent injury without an abortion.
There are no exceptions for rape or incest.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
Current state law allows abortions up to 24 weeks.