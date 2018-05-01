HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives is advancing legislation that would stop the state from getting waivers that allow food stamp recipients to continue receiving the federal benefit if they don’t meet a work requirement.

The Republican-penned bill passed 108-79 and heads to the state Senate.

Under current federal law, able-bodied adults who want to receive food stamps for more than three months at a time must work in some capacity.

However, states can also ask the U.S. Department of Agriculture to temporarily waive the time limit when unemployment is high or when enough jobs aren’t available.

Pennsylvania was among 28 states, including Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia, that received USDA approval for time limit waivers for part of the state.