HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican leaders in Pennsylvania’s General Assembly want the U.S. Supreme Court to put on ice a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s congressional districts approved after the 2010 census.

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati asked Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday for a stay of the lawsuit by five Pennsylvania voters against the governor and elections officials.

The request says trial in the case could occur in about a month, as the justices are considering a Wisconsin gerrymandering case with what they call “substantively identical claims.”

Turzai and Scarnati say that decision could render the Pennsylvania lawsuit moot, or narrow its issues.

The lawsuit claims state maps unfairly give Republicans an electoral advantage.

A plaintiffs’ lawyer says they oppose the request and are developing a response.