MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — A 1-year-old Pittsburgh-area girl’s sudden death in August resulted from accidental exposure to the elephant tranquilizer carfentanyl.
The Allegheny County medical examiner says the drug sometimes mixed with heroin was found in the system of Au’Driana Cohen.
County police are still investigating the death of the girl who was found unresponsive Aug. 6 at a home in McKees Rocks. The girl’s mother has posted on Facebook that a baby sitter was watching the girl when she overdosed.
Police have yet to identify or charge anybody in connection with the girl’s death.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
- New service gives Amazon a Key to your house for deliveries
- Unprecedented Seattle School Board race features two men in their 30s who don’t have kids
- Did Seahawks make permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweets seem to say so
The medical examiner has ruled the girl was accidentally exposed to the drug, which the Drug Enforcement Administration says is 100 times stronger than fentanyl, another synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.
The girl would have turned 2 this week.