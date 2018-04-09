HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state medical marijuana board is recommending that Pennsylvania allow the sale of marijuana in dry leaf form, in theory to allow users to vaporize and inhale it.

It is also recommending that Pennsylvania expand the kinds of medical conditions it can be used to treat. That includes cancer remission therapy and severe pain, without first trying other painkillers or therapy.

The Medical Marijuana Advisory Board voted Monday to send the recommendations to Health Secretary Rachel Levine to decide whether the Department of Health should create regulations allowing the changes.

The law still prevents dispensaries from selling marijuana that’s designed to be smoked. But cannabis consumer advocate Chris Goldstein says no state law would prevent certified medical marijuana users from buying the dry leaf product and smoking it legally, instead of vaporizing it.