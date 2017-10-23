BRENTWOOD, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Pittsburgh school district says parents kept about 60 students home or picked them up early from an elementary school on Friday after a teacher mentioned “buying a gun” in a Facebook post.

KDKA reports students at Moore Elementary in the Brentwood School District were also kept inside and borough police were notified.

The post said, “I’m going shopping sat. Who wants to go. I’m buying a gun. Watch out world. Hahahaha.”

The district isn’t identifying the staffer who posted the comment, or saying what may happen to them.

The district promised to inform parents of the results of an investigation that was continuing Monday.