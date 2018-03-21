PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The fourth major winter storm to hit in three weeks was approaching Pennsylvania, another nor’easter that was expected to drop up to 18 inches of snow in some spots.

Residents were being urged to stay home Wednesday and stay off the roads if possible. The storm containing heavy snow and strong, gusty winds was expected to kick into high gear by early Wednesday afternoon and continue through early Thursday.

Hundreds of schools across the state were closed Wednesday. Officials also warned another round of power outages could occur.

Eastern and central areas were expected to see anywhere from 6 to 18 inches of snow, depending on the storm’s track. But just a few inches were expected in western areas.