JAMESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal officials have cited an animal park in western Pennsylvania for failing to monitor a young male lion that was injured by another lion when it arrived at the park.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service says Pymatuning Deer Park in Jamestown did not contact a veterinarian to re-evaluate the animal after he was limping and appeared to lose control of its body movements.

Owner Rachelle Sankey tells The Herald the park has complied with the order. She says the lion is in good condition and under regular observation since the 2015 attack.

She says Buddy, the 2-year-old male lion, was injured by the adult female lion, Missy, during feeding time when he first arrived.

The park is home to over 250 animals.

