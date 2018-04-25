UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Graduate student assistants at Penn State University have voted against forming a union.
The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board tallied 1,438 votes against a union and 950 in favor of one. About 3,800 graduate assistants and trainees were eligible to cast ballots.
The school said Tuesday that it was pleased by the number of people voting in the election and said officials will continue to work with students to address areas of concern.
Jerome Clarke, a leader of the group seeking representation, says the school “bullied and scared” students. The group says it will continue advocating for graduate assistants despite the outcome of the vote.
