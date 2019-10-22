Pennsylvania State University has suspended a fraternity after a teenager died at an off-campus house over the weekend where members of the fraternity were believed to be present, university officials said Tuesday.

The university said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity while the State College Police Department and the university investigated the 17-year-old’s death. The death occurred Saturday night at a house that was not the fraternity’s official house.

Few details were available Tuesday evening about the episode. The teenager’s name was not released, but the university said in the statement that he was not a Penn State student and was only visiting the area.

At around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, someone reported that the 17-year-old was unconscious and had shallow breathing, the State College Police Department said in a statement. When emergency medical workers arrived, they found the teenager in “full cardiac arrest” and he could not be revived, the department said.

The Police Department said there were “no signs of trauma.” It said Tuesday night that it was waiting for the results of an autopsy and declined to provide further information about the death.

The authorities have not disclosed the specific connection between the teenager, the fraternity and the house.

“All aspects of the day and evening in question are under investigation by the SCPD and we would not comment on an ongoing investigation,” said Rachel A. Pell, a spokeswoman for the university.

The fraternity is not allowed to attend or organize any activities or participate in universitywide events as an organization during the temporary suspension, the university said in its statement.

Both the Alpha Delta Chapter and Chi Phi’s national office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday evening.

Fraternities have long been criticized for wild parties and hazing rituals that have at times turned deadly. Schools in recent years have increased measures to crack down on misbehavior.

Prosecutors have also tried to toughen their stance, particularly in cases involving hazing deaths. In July, a former student at Louisiana State University was convicted of negligent homicide for his role in the hazing death of an 18-year-old fraternity pledge who became extremely intoxicated during an initiation ritual in 2017.

In July 2018, a former fraternity brother at Penn State was sentenced to three months of house arrest for his role in the hazing death of a pledge.