STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A fraternity at Pennsylvania State University is facing charges of furnishing liquor to minors after two underage women were hospitalized for alcohol poisoning.

Court records show Alpha Chi Rho is facing charges after allegedly serving the alcohol at a Sept. 28 fraternity house party.

Police say the women were allowed to enter the party, and at no time were they asked for identification. Medical records show the women were later hospitalized with separate blood alcohol levels nearly three times the legal limit.

University records show the fraternity was already placed on a one-year suspension in July following an alleged hazing.

A preliminary hearing for the most recent charges is scheduled for Nov. 8.