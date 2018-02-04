HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire residents braved the icy waters of Hampton Beach — and raised nearly $522,000 in doing so.
People ran into the waters of Hampton Beach Sunday for the annual Penguin Plunge. The two-day event benefits the Special Olympics of New Hampshire.
WMUR-TV reports the event began in 2000 and continues to grow each year. The money raised benefits more than 3,000 Olympic athletes in the state.
Participant Matt Toy says the event was good until he hit the water, after which he says he “couldn’t get a towel quick enough.”
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com