PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon fire chief announced his sudden retirement following a two-and-a-half-year span in the position.

The East Oregonian reports Pendleton Fire Chief Mike Ciraulo retired Monday, effective immediately.

According to a release Monday, Ciraulo and the city administration began having discussions about his retirement over the past two weeks. Although talks initially revolved around departing on June 30, the retirement date was moved up to Monday once Ciraulo committed to leaving the fire department.

City Manager Robb Corbett referred questions about what led to the retirement discussions to Ciraulo, but says it was the fire chief’s decision.

Ciraulo declined to say whether the retirement was his decision or a directive from city administration.

Stuart Roberts, police chief and public safety director for the city, says Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Penninger will be interim fire chief.

