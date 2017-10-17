Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The vice president is weighing in on what should happen to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez if he’s convicted in his federal bribery trial.

Vice President Mike Pence said on a radio show Tuesday that having a convicted felon in the Senate would be “altogether inappropriate and wrong.”

Pence told radio host Hugh Hewitt that it would be a decision for members of the Senate and he wants to respect its processes.

Menendez has maintained his innocence and his lawyers are now presenting his defense.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

A judge on Monday denied a request from Menendez’s lawyers to dismiss the charges because they didn’t meet a narrower definition of bribery under a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The national Republican party has been pushing for Democrats to commit to voting Menendez out if he’s convicted.

The Associated Press