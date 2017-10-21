NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say Vice President Mike Pence is spending part of the weekend at a southern Indiana park for a celebration of his son’s wedding.

Brown County State Park manager Doug Baird tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times that Pence would be at the park Saturday but wouldn’t provide details. Baird said he didn’t expect much impact on park visitors.

The park near Nashville is about 15 miles from Pence’s hometown of Columbus. The vice president’s son, also named Michael, married his wife in December during a ceremony at the governor’s residence in Indianapolis.

The (Columbus) Republic reports Pence’s government plane landed at the city’s airport about midnight Thursday. Pence’s office said he had no public events this weekend and declined to comment on his plans.