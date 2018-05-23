NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony.
Pence will deliver the keynote address at the Wednesday ceremony at the campus in New London, Connecticut.
President Donald Trump was the speaker at last year’s ceremony. The president and vice present typically each address the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis.
The ceremony will mark the 137th commencement exercises at the academy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. James E. Rendon called it a “great honor” to host the vice president.