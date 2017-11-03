SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jurors who convicted a Missouri man of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old girl are hearing arguments about whether he should be put to death.
Craig Wood was convicted Thursday in Greene County of first-degree murder in the February 2014 death of Hailey Owens. The Springfield News-Leader reports the penalty phase of his trial began Friday and is expected to last into next week.
Wood’s attorneys conceded he killed the girl but argued he acted impulsively when he snatched her off a Springfield street in broad daylight. Her body was later found in the basement of Wood’s home.
Before the sentencing phase began Friday, Judge Thomas Mountjoy ruled prosecutors could present evidence of how the girl’s death affected the Springfield community. Defense attorneys had asked that the testimony be excluded.
Most Read Stories
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- 2 killed, 1 injured in Belltown shooting
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com