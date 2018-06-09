FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A supporter of jailed American Indian activist Leonard Peltier says he considers President Donald Trump “a wild card” who might be willing to look into setting Peltier free.

The 73-year-old Peltier has spent most of his life in prison for the killing of two FBI agents in South Dakota in 1975. President Barack Obama denied a clemency request for Peltier before leaving office last year.

A Peltier attorney has filed a formal request asking Trump to grant a pardon or commute Peltier’s sentence. Paralegal Sheridan Murphy tells KFGO radio that “it’s certainly worth the effort” because “you have no idea” what Trump will do.

Murphy says Peltier is in poor health and wants to go home to the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in North Dakota.

The White House declined comment.

___

