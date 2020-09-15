WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday that the House will stay in session until a new economic relief deal is reached, facing pressure from Democratic lawmakers over Congress’ failure to address the ongoing fallout from the health care crisis as the election looms.

“We have to stay here until we have a bill,” Pelosi said on a conference call with House Democrats on their first full day back in session after a summer recess, according to a Democratic aide on the call who spoke on condition of anonymity to recount her comments.

The House is scheduled to adjourn on Oct. 2 until after the election. Bipartisan talks on a new relief measure collapsed last month and have not been revived, leading to speculation that Congress and the administration will be unable to reach a bipartisan accord before Election Day.

Despite Pelosi’s comments, there was no indication that talks between congressional Democrats and the administration would be revived, and Pelosi offered no new vision for a compromise.

Additionally, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters that there was no plan to force members to stay in Washington after the scheduled adjournment date if no deal is struck before then. Instead, lawmakers would be on standby to vote on an agreement if one is reached — as has been the case for the past month or so, during which time nothing has happened.

White House adviser Jared Kushner suggested in an interview on CNBC Tuesday that a deal might have to wait.

“The hope is we’ll still get to a deal. It may have to be after the election,” Kushner said.

The two sides have not come close to reaching an agreement. On Tuesday’s call Pelosi rejected the notion of a slimmed-down or “skinny” bill such as the $300 billion measure Democrats blocked last week in the Senate.

“A skinny bill is not a deal. It’s a Republican bill,” she said on the conference call.

Pelosi has continued to hold out for legislation with a price tag of at least $2 trillion that would include generous aid for cities and states, as well as unemployment and nutrition assistance, stimulus checks for individual Americans, money for coronavirus testing and tracing, help for the Post Office and elections, and more.

But with Republicans unwilling to agree to such expensive legislation, some Democrats have begun to discuss other options. There are roughly 29 million Americans receiving some form of jobless aid and many households are struggling to pay their rent and other bills. State and city budgets are also under severe strain and many have cut large parts of their workforce as they wait for Congress to decide whether to approve more assistance.

The stock market has mostly recovered its losses from March, however, and President Donald Trump has suggested he thinks a robust recovery is underway.

The centrist-leaning New Democrat Coalition, whose members include a number of freshman lawmakers in tough re-election fights, held a conference call on Monday night to emphasize the need for action before Congress adjourns for the recess. Lawmakers in the group said they supported Pelosi and wanted a good bill, but also suggested that action to extend unemployment insurance and a few other aid programs would be better than nothing.

“We want a deal that’s on a robust, comprehensive package. And barring that, we’d like the House to take some sort of action,” said Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., head of the New Democrat Coalition.

The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House released their own attempted compromise Tuesday morning, a $1.5 trillion proposal that could grow larger or smaller depending on infection rates and vaccine progress.

Congress passed four bills totaling about $3 trillion in aid in March and April, but has not acted since. The House passed another $3.4 trillion bill in May, but Senate Republicans and the White House dismissed it, and held off on restarting negotiations until July. At that point Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., held multiple hours of talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows but ultimately got nowhere.

Meanwhile many of the programs agreed to in the initial round of spending have expired, including a $600 weekly enhanced unemployment benefit that ran out July 31. Trump stepped in last month with some limited executive actions, including replacing the $600 benefit with one half that size, but the money for that is now expiring.

Some House Democrats in tough re-election races are under growing pressure to take action to help their constituents. In one race in Virginia, where Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria is defending her seat against the Republican she beat in 2018, an outside group has run ads attacking her for inaction on coronavirus relief.

Another Democrat in a contested race, Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, told reporters Tuesday that action on coronavirus relief was crucial for him and his colleagues — even if it’s just to demonstrate to voters that Republicans are the ones who are unwilling to compromise.

“I think that if people are able to see us stay here and offer a proposal that is easy to understand, simple and tailored to the pandemic, regardless of what size it is, and it’s rejected by them, then we will have done an important thing which is show people that we’re reasonable,” Lamb said.

Pelosi and her top lieutenants have shown scant interest in considering a bill with a price tag under $2 trillion. Hoyer said Tuesday that the Problem Solvers’ proposal — with its $1.5 trillion price tag — was not sufficient to get the job done.

At the same time, if it becomes clear in coming days that no comprehensive deal is in reach, Pelosi may start holding votes on individual issues such as funding for coronavirus testing, to show House Democrats trying to address the problem.

The Washington Post’s Paul Kane contributed to this report.