WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., abruptly postponed plans Wednesday to change the House rules this week to allow a form of remote voting for the first time in the chamber’s 230-year history after Republicans raised objections to a plan meant to reconcile the need for legislative action with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Pelosi told fellow House Democratic leaders on a Wednesday morning conference call, the issue would be closely studied by a bipartisan group led by Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Pelosi’s decision, described by two Democratic aides familiar with the call Wednesday, comes as GOP lawmakers in both the House and Senate have increasingly called for Congress to return to Washington and begin plotting a return to business as usual — echoing calls from conservative activists and some Republican governors who have advocated loosening the stay-home guidelines supported by public health officials.

The Republican lawmakers include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who said in several interviews Tuesday that he would not push another coronavirus-related emergency relief bill until Congress was back in session. And in a radio interview Wednesday, McConnell signaled that he was ready to reconvene the full Senate early next month despite the stay-home order now in effect in Washington through May 15.

“Well, the current plan is to go back in session on May 4. I haven’t seen anything that would discourage me from doing that,” he told conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt. “And as soon as we get back in session, we’ll start confirming judges again. We need to have hearings, and we need to confirm judges.”

House members are expected to return to Washington for the first time in a month Thursday to clear a $484 billion bill beefing up small business aid, hospital funding and testing capacity. The Senate passed the bill Tuesday on a voice vote.

Pelosi said earlier this month that any rules change allowing for remote work would have to be strictly bipartisan, but Democrats over the past week moved forward with a proxy voting arrangement that would allow members to authorize a colleague to cast a floor vote on their behalf.

Democrats hoped to push through the rules change while House members were in Washington on Thursday for the vote on the spending bill. But Pelosi abandoned that plan Wednesday morning after a conversation with McCarthy, said one of the Democratic aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely describe the private deliberations.

Pelosi said on the call with Democratic leaders that the House would instead move forward this week on a resolution creating a previously announced special committee to conduct oversight of the trillions of taxpayer dollars in federal coronavirus relief money handed out by Congress over the past two months.

Republicans have opposed that committee, which is to be led by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., calling it duplicative of existing oversight mechanisms. But Democrats have argued that the scale of the federal spending requires a variety of watchdogs — particularly in light of President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine oversight provisions included in the Cares Act, the $2 trillion centerpiece rescue bill passed last month.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., first recommended the proxy voting procedure to Democratic colleagues on April 16, and Pelosi quickly endorsed the plan. McGovern released text of the proposal early Wednesday morning ahead of an expected Thursday vote — prompting immediate objections from Republicans who said they were not closely consulted despite Pelosi’s public assurances of bipartisanship.

Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois, the ranking Republican member of the House Administration Committee, said in a statement released Wednesday morning that Congress “has a responsibility” to adapt its operations to the pandemic.

“However, this proposal, drafted in secret by House Democrats that we are expected to vote on tomorrow, will throw out over 200 years of precedent without so much as a discussion with Republicans,” he said, calling the Democratic proposal “an attempt to take advantage of the House when it is vulnerable.”

Davis and other Republicans have pointed to existing rules implemented after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that allow for the adjustment of a House quorum in case members are unable to meet en masse. But those rules do not allow for remote or proxy voting, meaning any member wishing to vote would still have to travel to Washington.

That is just fine with a growing number of vocal Republicans, who have argued that lawmakers have no excuse for staying at home when millions of Americans have had to remain on the job amid the pandemic.

The Republican battle cry took flight on the Senate floor Tuesday, during the brief debate over the latest relief bill. Rank-and-file lawmakers were left largely out of those negotiations.

“So this should be our duty station, working around the clock for people we represent, getting through these unprecedented times, being able to address challenges as they arise — and they are arising every hour, every minute,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) said on the floor, calling for Congress to reopen.

Sullivan dismissed concerns about the coronavirus spreading, saying careful measures could be taken to allow for social distancing: “We have heard about the difficulties that could come with voting and having members of Congress catch COVID-19, but we can do this safely. We can vote safely.”

He cited historian David McCullough’s book about the Revolutionary War, “1776,” and how the Continental Congress stayed in Philadelphia through some of the most brutal battles in that region.

Moments before, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, excoriated the process for negotiating the $484 billion rescue legislation, the fourth such bill in less than two months. With Thursday’s expected House vote, Congress will have doled out nearly $3 trillion in federal funding with little input from rank-and-file lawmakers.

“If COVID-19 requires Congress to act, then it requires Congress to convene,” Lee said Tuesday, suggesting several social distancing measures to limit the number of people in the Capitol. “Support staff can stay home. Policy experts can mostly work from home. Many of our meetings — most of them, in fact — can be conducted over the phone or by video conference.”

Lee denounced the proxy-voting proposal in the House and said the only other option was to cede the stage entirely to the executive branch.

“We can choose to legislate, in which case we have to convene, or we can stay in recess and not legislate. Those really are the only two options,” Lee said.