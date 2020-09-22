WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin renewed efforts Tuesday to find a bipartisan deal to keep the government open past Sept. 30, a day after House Democrats unveiled a stopgap spending bill that Republicans opposed.

The House had been set to vote Tuesday afternoon on the Democrats’ short-term spending legislation, which would keep the government open through Dec. 11. But the measure excluded funding for a farm bailout program sought by Republicans and the Trump administration. The House vote was delayed as negotiations that broke down Friday night resumed.

Leaders in both parties expressed hopes of reaching an agreement. If Congress fails to pass a new spending bill before Sept. 30 at midnight, large portions of the government will begin to shut down. The bill also must be signed by President Trump ahead of the shutdown deadline.

Even with much attention on Capitol Hill focused on the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there is little appetite on either side for brinkmanship around a government shutdown.

“My goal is to have an agreement,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Tuesday afternoon, adding that she hoped for an announcement and a vote later Tuesday.

“This is a really big issue in farm country and there are both Democrats and Republicans who are farmers,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “I’m hoping we can get that worked out and go forward.”

As part of the stopgap spending bill, Republicans have sought to replenish a $30 billion borrowing fund called the Commodity Credit Corporation, a New Deal-era program that Trump has used to reimburse farmers harmed by his trade policies and tariffs. Democratic leaders oppose the additional money, partly because they say Trump could use it for political purposes.

At a campaign rally in Wisconsin last week, Trump announced a new package of aid for farmers from the CCC, which he has used in an unprecedented way to distribute largesse. Under previous administrations, the CCC was used for much more limited purposes, and some Democrats charge that Trump has essentially turned it into a slush fund.

But there are also several endangered House Democrats who support the program, including Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer of Iowa, freshmen members who flipped GOP-held seats in 2018 and now face tough reelection races. Axne and Finkenauer both signed a letter along with Iowa’s two Republican senators, Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, blasting exclusion of the CCC money and declaring, “Our farmers should not be used as a bargaining chip for negotiations.”

Before talks collapsed Friday night, Pelosi had been seeking an agreement with Mnuchin that would bulk up childhood nutrition programs in exchange for the CCC money. The renewed negotiations are continuing along similar lines, several congressional aides with knowledge of them said Tuesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

In recent years Congress has frequently failed to complete the 12 annual spending bills that fund government agencies on time, instead resorting to short-term bills that kick the can down the road, or even allowing the government to shut down. There are often fights about what policy provisions will be attached to these stopgap bills, since in some cases they are the only legislative vehicle pending that is guaranteed to pass into law.

That seems to be the case now, since talks on a larger coronavirus relief bill appear moribund, despite pressure on Pelosi from moderate lawmakers to take new action on economic relief.

Mnuchin reiterated in congressional testimony Tuesday that the administration supports a new stimulus package, including another round of $1,200 checks to individuals. But there is little sign that will be happening anytime soon.

And despite some speculation that coronavirus relief measures could be attached to the stopgap spending bill, known as a “continuing resolution,” that does not appear to be in the works.