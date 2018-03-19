SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A political action committee tied to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is spending $43 million on television ads to help Democrats running for office across the county but it hasn’t targeted the close race for Utah’s 4th Congressional District.

Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams is among those challenging Republican Rep. Mia Love in what’s expected to be Utah’s most competitive congressional race.

Hannah Blatt with the Pelosi-aligned House Majority PAC is says the group could still get involved in the race later this year. The Salt Lake Tribune reports the PAC reserved TV time in Utah in 2016.

Love’s campaign manager Dave Hansen says it shows the race isn’t a top priority for Democrats. McAdams’ spokesman Andrew Roberts says his campaign isn’t paying attention to the PAC’s spending.

