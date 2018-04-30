MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A pair of pelicans crashed a graduation ceremony at Pepperdine University in Malibu over the weekend.
The long-beaked birds flew in Saturday as the class of 2018 was receiving diplomas outdoors on a lawn overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Video broadcast by KABC-TV shows one of the big birds landed among seated observers who managed to toss it back into the air, only to have it land on a red carpet at the center of the ceremony.
The pelican resisted efforts by several men to get it to move along, but it finally waddled away.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
___
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/