WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A 43-year-old Anchorage man was struck and killed as he walked along a rural Wasilla road.
Alaska State Troopers say Frank McMillen died early Sunday afternoon at .7 Mile Point Mackenzie Road when he was struck by a pickup.
The truck was driven by 57-year-old Mark Brouillet of Wasilla, who had turned off Knik-Goose Bay Road.
McMillen died at the scene.
