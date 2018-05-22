WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A 43-year-old Anchorage man was struck and killed as he walked along a rural Wasilla road.

Alaska State Troopers say Frank McMillen died early Sunday afternoon at .7 Mile Point Mackenzie Road when he was struck by a pickup.

The truck was driven by 57-year-old Mark Brouillet of Wasilla, who had turned off Knik-Goose Bay Road.

McMillen died at the scene.