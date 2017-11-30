CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a man has died after he got off a bus and was struck by three cars.

The Courier-Post reports the man was struck around 6:20 a.m. Thursday in Cherry Hill. Police say the man had got off an NJ Transit bus on Route 38 and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle. Police say the man was thrown and struck by two other vehicles.

Authorities say all three drivers remained at the scene. Police have not released the name of the victim.

Investigators say the man had tried to cross on a red signal, and traffic on Route 38 had the right of way.

