RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police are investigating the death of a pedestrian.
Authorities say the 43-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck about 5 p.m. Wednesday while crossing a city avenue, outside of a crosswalk. He died later at a hospital.
The 81-year-old man driving the pickup wasn’t injured.
Neither man was immediately identified.
