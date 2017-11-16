Share story

By
The Associated Press

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police are investigating the death of a pedestrian.

Authorities say the 43-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck about 5 p.m. Wednesday while crossing a city avenue, outside of a crosswalk. He died later at a hospital.

The 81-year-old man driving the pickup wasn’t injured.

Neither man was immediately identified.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press