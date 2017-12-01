PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a light-rail train.
Officers responded at 6:13 a.m. Friday after a train operator reported that someone was down on the MAX tracks in southeast Portland.
Details of the crash are not yet known, but police say it appears two trains may have been involved.
Riders faced delays and automobile traffic was also affected.
