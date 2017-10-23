JONESVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 35-year-old man died after being struck by vehicle while he was walking along a highway.

The Town Talk reports the wreck happened early Monday in Catahoula Parish in east central Louisiana.

The man who died was Johnny B. Stewart Jr., of Jonesville. Officers say he was walking beside U.S. Highway 84, west of Louisiana Highway 124, in Jonesville.

Stewart was struck when 70-year-old Wayne L. Morris of Pineville lost control of the 2001 Infiniti he was driving.

Morris was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. Stewart died at the scene.

No charges were immediately filed, and the crash remains under investigation