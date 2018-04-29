EASLEY, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a 16-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan said in a news release that 16-year-old Sarah Allysa Stamey was struck Saturday night while crossing Calhoun Memorial Highway. She died at a hospital.
Easley Police tell WHNS-TV that she was attempting to cross the road outside of a designated intersection or pedestrian crosswalk.
According to an address for the accident provided by Duncan, the stretch of road appears to be at least four lanes with fast-food restaurants and shops on either side.
No charges have been filed. The investigation is continuing.