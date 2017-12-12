WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man says his friend’s last act before he was struck and killed by a vehicle as they crossed a street was to push him out of the way and save his life.

West Greenwich police say 25-year-old Daniel Cornell was walking with 41-year-old David Pulaski on Dec. 5 on a dark and rainy afternoon. Police say Cornell was hit by a Jeep.

Both men were transported to the hospital, where Cornell died of his injuries.

Pulaski says he believes he survived because Cornell yelled “Watch out” and pushed him to safety.

The driver cooperated with the investigation and has not been charged.

A memorial marked the location of the crash Monday. Cornell’s family is raising money on a crowdfunding site to pay for funeral expenses.