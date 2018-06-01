BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A pedestrian in South Florida was killed after being hit by a train that is part of a privately-owned passenger rail.
The Boynton Beach Police said Friday that the pedestrian had been on the tracks when he was hit by the Brightline train that is part of the All Aboard Florida rail system.
No passengers on the train were injured.
The police department says it’s working to identify the pedestrian.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
All Aboard Florida started running train service between West Palm Beach and Miami last month.
It hopes to eventually expand its service to Orlando.