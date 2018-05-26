OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Police say a pedestrian has been struck by a car on a Connecticut highway.
A box truck hit the unidentified person shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday near exit 70 in Old Lyme.
The person was transported to a hospital by Life Star, a critical care helicopter service.
The truck initially continued but was stopped by police.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
- Border Patrol agent kills woman who crossed border illegally in Texas, authorities say
The further information is known about the identification or condition of the victim.