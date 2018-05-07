TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian in Tucson last month has turned fatal.

Tucson police say 62-year-old Rose Davila died from her injuries at a hospital Sunday.

Davila was struck while crossing East Speedway Boulevard on April 27 and police say she wasn’t in a crosswalk.

Police say they’re still looking for the driver of a four-door sedan that struck Davila that night and then drove away from the accident scene without stopping.