By
The Associated Press

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (AP) — Police have arrested one Utah fraud suspect and are looking for another after a car chase that ended in a crash that injured a pedestrian southeast of Salt Lake City.

Unified police Sgt. Ryan Shosted told KSL-TV Cottonwood Heights police saw two women getting into a car when they responded to a fraud report at a Wells Fargo bank at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. Chris McHugh says one woman immediately ran away on foot while the other drove the car into police vehicles.

Officers found her car in a nearby neighborhood but the car sped off again before it hit a telephone pole, another car and a male pedestrian.

McHugh says the pedestrian is in good condition. He says the driver was taken into custody. The other woman is still on the run but is not considered dangerous.

Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/

